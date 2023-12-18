Derry Mayor wishes staff and patients a 'Merry Christmas' on visit to Altnagelvin Hospital
The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) Chair Dr Tom Frawley warmly welcomed Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Patricia Logue to Altnagelvin Hospital on Friday.
The Mayor and her husband James visited the Elective Surgery Ward, Children’s Ward and Specialist Medical Ward to meet staff and patients to wish them a happy Christmas and to thank staff for their work and commitment throughout the year.
Mayor Patricia Logue also met with Annmarie O'Dwyer, Assistant Director Unscheduled Care.