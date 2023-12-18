News you can trust since 1772

Derry Mayor wishes staff and patients a 'Merry Christmas' on visit to Altnagelvin Hospital

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) Chair Dr Tom Frawley warmly welcomed Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Patricia Logue to Altnagelvin Hospital on Friday.
By Staff Reporter
Published 18th Dec 2023, 09:26 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 09:26 GMT
Annmarie O Dwyer, Assistant Director Unscheduled Care; James Logue; Nicola Campbell, Ward Manager Ward 22; Mayor Patricia Logue; Eileen Shaw, Lead Nurse Specialist Medicine and Tom Frawley, Chairman.Annmarie O Dwyer, Assistant Director Unscheduled Care; James Logue; Nicola Campbell, Ward Manager Ward 22; Mayor Patricia Logue; Eileen Shaw, Lead Nurse Specialist Medicine and Tom Frawley, Chairman.
The Mayor and her husband James visited the Elective Surgery Ward, Children’s Ward and Specialist Medical Ward to meet staff and patients to wish them a happy Christmas and to thank staff for their work and commitment throughout the year.

Mayor Patricia Logue also met with Annmarie O'Dwyer, Assistant Director Unscheduled Care.

