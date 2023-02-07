Derry Mayor’s reception for Knights of Malta

1 . The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy welcomed members of the Order of Malta to the Guildhall where she presented the organisation with commemorative crystal in recognition of their contribution across the Derry City and Strabane District Council area. Included are Felicity Mairs, Antoinette Coyle, Majella Cassidy and Attracta Bradley Picture Martin McKeown. 06.02.23:Mayor's reception for Knights of Malta

The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy welcomed members of the Order of Malta to the Guildhall where she presented the organisation with commemorative crystal in recognition of their contribution across the Derry City and Strabane District Council area. Included are Felicity Mairs, Antoinette Coyle, Majella Cassidy and Attracta Bradley Picture Martin McKeown. 06.02.23:Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s reception for Knights of Malta in the Mayor’s Parlour, Guildhall on Monday 6th February.

Photo: Martin McKeown