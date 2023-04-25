Derry Mayor's reception for local art educator and artist Maurice Harron

3 . (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Mayor Sandra Duffy making a presentation to sculptor Maurice Harron, in recognition of his contribution as an art educator and artist in the City and District at a civic reception held in the Guildhall. Included are his children and grandchildren. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Photo: (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)