Derry Mayor's reception for local art educator and artist Maurice Harron

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy hosted a reception for local art educator and artist Maurice Harron.
Maurice was joined in the Guildhall by his friends and family.
1. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Mayor Sandra Duffy making a presentation to sculptor Maurice Harron, in recognition of his contribution as an art educator and artist in the City and District at a civic reception held in the Guildhall. Included are friends and family. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
2. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Mayor Sandra Duffy making a presentation to Maurice Harron, in recognition of his contribution as an art educator and artist in the City and District at a civic reception held in the Guildhall. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Photo: (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
3. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Mayor Sandra Duffy making a presentation to sculptor Maurice Harron, in recognition of his contribution as an art educator and artist in the City and District at a civic reception held in the Guildhall. Included are his children and grandchildren. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Photo: (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
4. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Mayor Sandra Duffy making a presentation to sculptor Maurice Harron, in recognition of his contribution as an art educator and artist in the City and District at a civic reception held in the Guildhall. Included are family and friends. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Photo: (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)