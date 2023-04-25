News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Derry Mayor's reception for local art educator and artist Maurice Harron

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy hosted a reception for local art educator and artist Maurice Harron.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 25th Apr 2023, 13:13 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 13:39 BST

Maurice was joined in the Guildhall by his friends and family.

Mayor Sandra Duffy making a presentation to sculptor Maurice Harron, in recognition of his contribution as an art educator and artist in the City and District at a civic reception held in the Guildhall. Included are friends and family. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

1. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Mayor Sandra Duffy making a presentation to sculptor Maurice Harron, in recognition of his contribution as an art educator and artist in the City and District at a civic reception held in the Guildhall. Included are friends and family. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

Photo Sales
Mayor Sandra Duffy making a presentation to Maurice Harron, in recognition of his contribution as an art educator and artist in the City and District at a civic reception held in the Guildhall. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

2. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Mayor Sandra Duffy making a presentation to Maurice Harron, in recognition of his contribution as an art educator and artist in the City and District at a civic reception held in the Guildhall. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Photo: (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Photo Sales
Mayor Sandra Duffy making a presentation to sculptor Maurice Harron, in recognition of his contribution as an art educator and artist in the City and District at a civic reception held in the Guildhall. Included are his children and grandchildren. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

3. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Mayor Sandra Duffy making a presentation to sculptor Maurice Harron, in recognition of his contribution as an art educator and artist in the City and District at a civic reception held in the Guildhall. Included are his children and grandchildren. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Photo: (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Photo Sales
Mayor Sandra Duffy making a presentation to sculptor Maurice Harron, in recognition of his contribution as an art educator and artist in the City and District at a civic reception held in the Guildhall. Included are family and friends. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

4. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Mayor Sandra Duffy making a presentation to sculptor Maurice Harron, in recognition of his contribution as an art educator and artist in the City and District at a civic reception held in the Guildhall. Included are family and friends. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics) Photo: (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:MayorDerrySandra DuffyDerry CityStrabane