News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy makes a special presentation to junior members of St. Joseph’s Boxing Club to mark the club’s celebration of 30 years in existence, during a reception in the Guildhall on Thursday night last.The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy makes a special presentation to junior members of St. Joseph’s Boxing Club to mark the club’s celebration of 30 years in existence, during a reception in the Guildhall on Thursday night last.
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy makes a special presentation to junior members of St. Joseph’s Boxing Club to mark the club’s celebration of 30 years in existence, during a reception in the Guildhall on Thursday night last.

Derry mayor's Reception for St Joseph's ABC

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy held a reception for St Joseph’s ABC in the Guildhall recently.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:39 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 15:40 BST

Pictures by Jim McCafferty.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy makes a special presentation to Cahir Duffy, St. Joseph’s Boxing Club to mark the club’s celebration of 30 years in existence, during a reception in the Guildhall on Thursday night last. Included from left are Kwevin McIntyre, Ryan Tracey and Davy McFadden.

1. The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy makes a special presentation to Cahir Duffy, St. Joseph’s Boxing Club to mark the club’s celebration of 30 years in existence, during a reception in the Guildhall on Thursday night last. Included from left are Kwevin McIntyre, Ryan Tracey and Davy McFadden.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy makes a special presentation to Cahir Duffy, St. Joseph’s Boxing Club to mark the club’s celebration of 30 years in existence, during a reception in the Guildhall on Thursday night last. Included from left are Kwevin McIntyre, Ryan Tracey and Davy McFadden. Photo: Jim McCafferty.

Photo Sales
ST. JOSEPH’S ABC 30TH. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy makes a special presentation to Cahir Duffy, St. Joseph’s Boxing Club to mark the club’s celebration of 30 years in existence, during a reception in the Guildhall on Thursday night last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

2. ST. JOSEPH’S ABC 30TH. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy makes a special presentation to Cahir Duffy, St. Joseph’s Boxing Club to mark the club’s celebration of 30 years in existence, during a reception in the Guildhall on Thursday night last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

ST. JOSEPH’S ABC 30TH. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy makes a special presentation to Cahir Duffy, St. Joseph’s Boxing Club to mark the club’s celebration of 30 years in existence, during a reception in the Guildhall on Thursday night last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty.

Photo Sales
Mayor's reception for St Joseph's ABC.

3. Mayor's reception for St Joseph's ABC.

Mayor's reception for St Joseph's ABC. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Boxing stalwart Eugene Duffy addresses the attendance at Thursday night’s function in the Guildhall.

4. Boxing stalwart Eugene Duffy addresses the attendance at Thursday night’s function in the Guildhall.

Boxing stalwart Eugene Duffy addresses the attendance at Thursday night’s function in the Guildhall. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:DerrySandra DuffyMayorStrabaneDerry City