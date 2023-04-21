Derry mayor's Reception for St Joseph's ABC

1 . The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy makes a special presentation to Cahir Duffy, St. Joseph’s Boxing Club to mark the club’s celebration of 30 years in existence, during a reception in the Guildhall on Thursday night last. Included from left are Kwevin McIntyre, Ryan Tracey and Davy McFadden.

