News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Derry Mayor's Tea Dance in the Guildhall

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Sandra Duffy, welcomed a huge number of people to the Guildhall on Wednesday, January 11 for the Mayor’s monthly Tea Dance.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
6 hours ago

See anyone you know?

1. Mayor's Tea Dance in the Guildhall

.

Photo: .

Photo Sales

2. Mayor's Tea Dance in the Guildhall

.

Photo: .

Photo Sales

3. Mayor's Tea Dance in the Guildhall

.

Photo: .

Photo Sales

4. Pictured on the dancefloor at Wednesday’s Mayor’s Tea Dance at the Guildhall are Frances Donaghey and Christy McMonagle.:Mayor's Tea Dance in the Guildhall

Pictured on the dancefloor at Wednesday’s Mayor’s Tea Dance at the Guildhall are Frances Donaghey and Christy McMonagle.:.

Photo: .

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
MayorDerryDerry CitySandra Duffy