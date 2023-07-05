Now in their 14th year, the awards celebrate ordinary people who do extraordinary things to support their family, friends, and neighbours, and were held in a glitzy ceremony at the five-star Culloden Estate and Spa.

Among those in attendance to celebrate the winners and learn more about their incredible stories, were some of the most recognisable faces from the world of TV, film, music and sport. Actor Ciarán Hynes, Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody, TV personality Christopher Biggins and Oscar winner James Martin, were all there to pay tribute to the nominees and help them celebrate their remarkable achievements.

Guests were treated to performances by comedian Tim McGarry, a rousing rendition of ‘Is this the way to Amarillo?’ by pop legend, Tony Christie, and a special post-awards show by Ricky Warwick of Thin Lizzy.

Seamus Crossan wins the Spirit of Health Award presented by Kieran McCormick, Managing Director & Registered Nurse of Balmoral Healthcare alongside Dan Gordon and Linda Robson at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland awards on June 30th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

The 8th award of the night went to mental health nurse, Seamus Crossan, from Derry, who leads a team of 30 staff to try and deal with the every-growing mental health crisis facing patients across the northwest. Seamus impressed the judging panel, which was made up of Sunday Life Editor, Martin Breen, Ulster Bank’s Terry Robb, Tik Tok sensation, India Sasha and acting legend, Dan Gordon, with his commitment to his role as a nurse but also his volunteering with local running club where he encourages participants to look after their mental health.

Seamus received his award from TV treasure, Linda Robson and the man who portrayed John Hume in the recent production of Agreement, Dan Gordon.

Terry Robb, Head of Personal Banking at Ulster Bank, the principal sponsor of the awards since 2020, said it was a huge pleasure to attend the awards on then night and learn more about the inspirational people living and working in towns and communities right across Northern Ireland.

“The Spirit of Northern Ireland awards are a fantastic way of celebrating our local heroes who make a real difference to the lives of others. Each year we get a snapshot of ordinary people who do extraordinary things and are humbled and honoured to partner with the Sunday Life to tell these stories.

“With branches and colleagues right across Northern Ireland, we know how powerful community spirit can be and how much can be achieved when we help each other and work together. Championing the potential of local people and businesses is at the heart of Ulster Bank’s purpose and hearing so many inspirational stories at the Spirit awards encourages us to keep going with this mission.

“Congratulations to all of the winners, keep inspiring others with the great work that you do and we will continue to shine a light on you and the incredible organisations you represent.”