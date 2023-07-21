Derry MLA: Electronic Travel Authorisation would 'hugely damage' the north

Sinead McLaughlin MLA

The government’s plan will mean non-Irish or UK citizens will need an ETA to travel between the South and Northern Ireland.

Ms McLaughlin said the plans would have a negative impact on the economy, particularly in cross-border areas.

Foyle MLA Ms McLaughlin said: “The British government’s refusal to provide an Electronic Travel Authorisation exemption to people travelling into the North from the South is going to have a serious negative impact, particularly in border areas like Derry. Some 70% of our international tourists fly into Dublin and the reality is the red tape around the Electronic Travel Authorisation scheme will mean fewer people deciding to visit the North, with an impact on businesses, jobs and wages for families who rely on the tourist industry to earn a living.

“At Westminster, the SDLP has repeatedly made the case that the Electronic Travel Authorisation plans are unworkable given the unique circumstances on our island and the government have repeatedly failed to listen to the pleas of the tourism industry around the negative impact this will have, even in the face of their own analysis.

“This attitude to issues impacting people on this island shows just how little this government cares about people in our region. As a direct result we will see more and more people who visit our island deciding to stop at the border and not make the trip North, coach holidays will decide to exclude our attractions from their routes and all of the hard work that has gone into building up our tourism industry over the last few decades will be undone.