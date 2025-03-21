SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has said that the UK Government should not go ahead with planned cuts to welfare support.

Speaking following an announcement from Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall on Tuesday, the MLA for Foyle said: “The latest welfare cuts could prove devastating for so many disabled people here. It's something I would've expected from the Tories, never in my wildest nightmares did I think this would be inflicted by a Labour Government.

“In 2015 when the SDLP voted against Welfare Reform, we warned other parties that it would allow the goalposts to be moved again in future. The latest proposals have sadly vindicated that stance.

"These changes risk creating even more barriers for those already struggling and its impact will be more profound in the North which has a higher rate of disabled individuals and diagnoses of serious mental health issues, given the legacy of the Troubles.”

The SDLP MLA called the cuts ‘a shameful attack’ on the disabled.

Mr. Durkan said: “The UK government should be turning their focus to ensuring the mega-rich are paying their fair share rather than penalising the sick and disabled in efforts to plug gaps in the budget.

“We also need the Executive to show leadership on this issue. Welfare policy is devolved and while these changes will leave a considerable financial hole to fill, that does not mean Ministers cannot be working to put mitigations in place and engaging with the UK Government to protect people here.

“Given the huge strain on our health services and ever-growing waiting lists, I’m concerned that the delay in accessing vital treatments could only make things worse and push more and more people into long-term sickness and increasing the need for a supportive welfare system. It’s important to remember that disability benefits are a lifeline, not a handout.”

Previously during questions to the Prime Minister, SDLP Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said: "A lady came to see me recently who needed help. She had a disability.

“Under the Tory welfare system we were able to get that lady on Personal Independence Payments. Under the new Prime Minister's new proposed system she will get zero, nothing.”

Lastly the SDLP MLA promised that the SDLP will continue to fight for a for a fairer, more just system in Westminster and Stormont.