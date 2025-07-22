Derry MLA welcomes pilot scheme which allows journalists into family court

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin has welcomed a pilot scheme that would allow accredited journalists the opportunity to report on family court proceedings in Northern Ireland.

This initiative aims to align Northern Ireland's legal system with the practices already established in England and Wales, where journalists are permitted to report on such cases under strict guidelines.

The pilot, which initially applies to High Court family proceedings, aims to improve transparency in the justice system while continuing to emphasise the importance of maintaining the anonymity of children and other vulnerable people involved in family court proceedings.

The Foyle MLA said: “This is a positive and long-overdue step that brings Northern Ireland into line with best practice in other parts of these islands. Allowing responsible reporting from family courts will help to shine a light on how decisions are taken in cases that have a profound impact on children and families.

“It is absolutely right that transparency should never come at the expense of safeguarding. I welcome that strong reporting restrictions will remain in place to protect the privacy of individuals and ensure that families going through deeply personal experiences continue to be treated with sensitivity and respect.”

Mrs. McLaughlin highlighted the benefits of allowing accredited journalists into family court proceedings. She said: “Greater transparency can help to improve public understanding and build confidence in the family justice system. I look forward to seeing how this pilot develops and will continue to advocate for a family court system that is both open and compassionate.”