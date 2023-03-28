Foyle MP and SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood.

He was speaking after the PSNI confirmed the Northern Ireland Related Terrorism threat level was elevated by British security agents.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said on Tuesday of this week: “Today the threat level has been increased from substantial to severe by MI5. The independent assessment means the threat has moved from an attack is ‘likely’ to an attack is ‘highly likely’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is part of an ongoing process of monitoring the threat level in Northern Ireland, which is conducted by MI5. We have spoken publicly about the number of attacks that have taken place in recent months, not least the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell on February 22.

“We will relentlessly pursue those who seek to cause harm and terrorise our communities, and attack my officers and staff, and I pay tribute to them as they continue to deliver for our communities.”

Speaking after the terrorism threat level was raised, SDLP Leader Mr Eastwood MP: “Those who continue to choose violence in the pursuit of constitutional change in Ireland have been defeated politically. They have no support, they will never win and they now need to disband for good.

“The peace we have built is imperfect because it has failed to deal with the insidious influence of paramilitaries on predominantly working class communities across the North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We must all commit ourselves vocally and publicly to supporting the efforts of the PSNI to disrupt and dismantle these groups. They have no place in the inclusive Ireland we are trying to build together.”

Chief Constable Byrne meanwhile also praised the support and solidarity voiced by political leaders in the north towards his officers over recent times.

“I would also like to thank the community and political leaders of Northern Ireland for their overwhelming support for the Police Service in recent times,” he said.