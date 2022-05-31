Derry murder trial: co-accused says he wasn’t involved in ‘anything bad’

The late Karol Kelly.

Michael Dunlop (21), of Fern Park in Derry, was being cross-examined on Tuesday by counsel representing another of the accused, Sean Anderson.

Brothers Gary Anderson (25) and Sean Anderson (23), both of Grafton Street, and Dunlop all deny murdering the father of five on March 4, 2018.

Dunlop is further charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent on Mr Kelly and doing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice on the same date by attempting to conceal knives.

Eoghan Devlin, counsel for Sean Anderson, asked Dunlop how he had exited the house at Grafton Street following the incident in which Mr Kelly had been stabbed. He replied that he had gone out the back way.

It was suggested to him that other witnesses had given evidence of not being able to get out the back way. He said that he could not remember but insisted he did.

When Mr Devlin asked him about lifting his beer before leaving the house, Dunlop replied that he had collected his ‘property’.

The witness was then asked how he had managed to climb over a wall blocking the lane. He said he did not remember but had done so and, then, proceeded down the Glen Fields.

Mr Devlin asked Dunlop what he had done with the beer when he was climbing the wall. He said he could not remember.

The witness was asked why he had not gone to the police. He replied: ‘I never did nothing wrong’, adding that he had gone voluntarily to police when he heard they were at his mother’s home.

The witness told the jury he felt he had not been involved ‘in anything bad.’

Mr Devlin asked him why he had left Grafton Street. Dunlop said he left because ‘two people did something bad but I didn’t do anything.’