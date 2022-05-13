Derry murder trial hears of man carrying ‘knife’

Karol Kelly.

Brothers Gary Anderson (25) and Sean Anderson (23), both of Grafton Street, and Michael Dunlop (21), of Fern Park in Derry, all deny the murder of Karol Kelly (pictured) in Derry on March 4, 2018.

Dunlop is further charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent on Mr Kelly and doing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice on the same date by attempting to conceal knives.

On Thursday, the trial, sitting in Coleraine, heard from a man who was living in a house across the road from where the incident began at Grafton Street.

He told the jury of eight men and four women that he heard ‘a commotion’ in the street and, when he looked out of the window, he saw a man being ‘chased’ and ‘running away from the other two’.

The witness said he noticed the ‘last guy’ had an object in his hand which he believed to be a knife.

Asked how long the object was, the witness replied, ‘quite long’.

Asked by Brian McCartney QC, for Sean Anderson, if the object could have been something else, such as a hammer, he replied: “It could have been.”