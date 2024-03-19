Derry muslim community seeking to raise £35,000 before the end of March for first masjid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The North West Islamic Association has issued an urgent appeal as part of its Masjid Project, which has already raised £15,000.

A masjid is a name for a place of worship that comes from the Arabic for ‘prostration in prayer’ and can be used interchangeably with mosque.

They are hubs for education, welfare, gatherings and funerals and weddings.

The North West Islamic Association has identified floorspace in the old Channel 9 building as a preferred location for the city's first masjid.

“Derry is the second biggest city in NI. We are appealing to all Muslims to help us secure this centrally located, spacious 28m by 28m building overlooking the River Foyle to be the first masjid in the city.