The centre is a specialist facility situated on the grounds of Altnagelvin Hospital. It is a unique and modern centre, specially designed to assess and evaluate the needs of patients who have acquired brain injury or neuro-disability. Using this information, the multi-disciplinary team can then plan and implement appropriate rehabilitation programmes.

Over the past five years the service has been reformed and has evolved into a centre for ‘Neurological Rehabilitation’ with a Consultant led service and specialist multi-professional teams. A further expansion included the relocation of the Community Brain Injury Team in 2020, benefitting patients by having increased skill and knowledge of two specialist teams within the one centre.

The rebranding of the facility as the ‘North West Centre for Neurological Rehabilitation’ is to support the modernisation of the service and to ensure that the facility name is reflective of the invaluable work that takes place within it.

Dr Danny Smith, Western Trust Consultant in Rehabilitation Medicine said: “An extensive engagement and involvement strategy took place with staff, relatives and patients to ensure that all relevant stakeholders had an opportunity to become involved and contribute to changes to find a name which reflected the core purpose of the facility and provide a clear identity.

"We are delighted to now appropriately name our fantastic ‘North West Centre for Neurological Rehabilitation’.

“The focus on specialist rehabilitation has been extremely beneficial for patients and service users, with many outlining the life changing impact that this has had on them and their families. The success of the new model of service can be seen by reviewing the outcomes of many patients following their inpatient rehabilitation being able to return to live at home, sometimes returning to a working role and avoiding admission to a nursing home setting.”

Dr Elizabeth Brady, Acting Director of Adult Mental Health and Disability Services at the Western Trust said: “I would like to thank and pay tribute to our incredible staff for the outstanding care and support they provide to patients and families. Their vision and commitment to improving the lives of patients and families with acquired brain injury or neuro-disability is exceptional.”

Staff celebrating the rebranding of the North West Centre for Neurological Rehabilitation, formerly Spruce House.

“I would also like to acknowledge the exceptional contribution from our service users and their families throughout the engagement process to relaunch and rebrand our ‘North West Centre for Neurological Rehabilitation’.”

