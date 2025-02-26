Derry & NW solicitors participate in Make a Will Month for Foyle Hospice

The funds raised will help to support the specialist palliative care services it provides to people living with terminal and life-limiting illnesses.

At present 68% of people in Northern Ireland die without a will, which is the only way to ensure your wishes are carried out.

Foyle Hospice Legacy Fundraiser, Kathleen Bradley said: “Make a Will Month is an opportunity to help yourself and your loved ones, as well as supporting your local hospice.

“None of us like to think about our own death, but equally we don’t want to leave our families to deal with unnecessary legal and financial matters if we can help it. And we can help it!

“Take advantage of the Make a Will Month campaign this March and leave things organised for your loved ones.”

This year, Foyle Hospice is partnering up with more firms than ever with participating solicitors from right across the north west regiuon.

Those signed up in Derry are as follows: Babington, Brendan Kearney & Company, Clarendon Legal, Dermot Walker & Madden and Co, Guckian Flanagan, Kelly & Corr, McCartney & Casey, McKeone O'Dowd.

In Strabane Babington, Roche McBride are taking part while in Limavady Martin King French & Ingram, R.G Connell & Son are also signed up, along with Martin Corrigan and Co Solicitors Ltd, AF Colhoun and Co, Mc Caffrey and Co, Orr and Rountree, Thomas Elliott and Son in Omagh.

To make a will, choose your solicitor from the list above, contact their office to let them know you would like to take part in Foyle Hospice Make a Will Month and book your appointment. Contact details for all participating solicitors are hosted on: www.foylehospice.com

Kathleen added: “Everyone should take responsibility in deciding where their money is going after they die and making a will ensures that all of your wishes are carried out.

“Not only does it take away the burden of financial arrangements on your family, but it gives you peace of mind and comfort in knowing your loved ones will not be faced with that type of stress when you are no longer here.”

Foyle Hopsice said that there is no obligation or expectation to include Foyle Hospice in your Will, “but if you choose to do so, you will be doing something wonderful by making a lasting difference to your community”.

"You will be helping people with terminal and life-limiting illness to live as well as they can for as long as they can.

*If your Will is complex there may be an additional fee to pay. Please discuss your requirements with your solicitor when you make your appointment. Before they start the work, they will let you know if there will be any additional costs.”

For more information about the initiative, please contact Kathleen Bradley on 02871 359 888 or email: [email protected]

1 . Mary, Annmarie and Claire.jpg Mary, Annmarie and Claire from the Foyle Hospice. Photo: FH Photo Sales