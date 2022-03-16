Derry Omniplex confirms why Euro will not longer be accepted
Derry Omniplex has confirmed it can no longer accept Euro as payment ‘as it has become increasingly difficult to exchange’ the currency locally ‘following the closure of a number of exchange bureaus in the area.’
The Omniplex announced the move on its Facebook page earlier this week and received a number of queries as to why the decision has been taken.
The Omniplex is popular with many people in Donegal, some who had previously paid in Euro.
A spokesperson for Derry Omniplex told the Journal: “We can confirm Derry Omniplex will unfortunately no longer accept Euro as a form of payment. We have made this decision primarily because it has become increasingly difficult to exchange Euros locally following the closure of a number of exchange bureaus in the area, including Bank of Ireland on Strand Road which was our local branch. Additionally we are also seeing a very low volume of Euro coming through our doors, with increased use of debit/credit card payments. At this time offering an exchange service is no longer feasible. It’s unfortunate as we have accepted Euro for a long time. We’d like to apologise to any customers this may inconvenience.”