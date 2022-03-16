Derry Omniplex confirms why Euro will not longer be accepted

A spokesperson for Derry Omniplex told the Journal: “We can confirm Derry Omniplex will unfortunately no longer accept Euro as a form of payment. We have made this decision primarily because it has become increasingly difficult to exchange Euros locally following the closure of a number of exchange bureaus in the area, including Bank of Ireland on Strand Road which was our local branch. Additionally we are also seeing a very low volume of Euro coming through our doors, with increased use of debit/credit card payments. At this time offering an exchange service is no longer feasible. It’s unfortunate as we have accepted Euro for a long time. We’d like to apologise to any customers this may inconvenience.”