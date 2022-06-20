Derry orchestra appoints five trustees to Board

Selina Horshi, Lowry Grant BEM, Karen Gallagher, Henry Joseph Grant and Tiffany Fragman will all play a key role in launching the orchestra and its planned programme of events.
Darren Hargan, from Derry, is the Founder and Artistic Director of Le Foyer des Artistes.
An Irish and Swiss citizen, he is a conductor and one of the most sought-after piano accompanists for singers in Europe.
He said: “I hand-picked our Board Directors for their unique talents and reputation. Together, we can work to implement the collaborative vision of Le Foyer des Artistes as a brand new force in the Irish cultural eco-system, with a special home in this magnificent theatre in Derry City.
“The calibre and reputation of our five directors are en par with our artists’ international level of excellence and our commitment to a new programming vision for Saint Columb’s Hall.”
Le Foyer des Artistes says it is passionate about nurturing future generations of creative people and supporting emerging talented artists.