Derry Paralympic champion Jason Smyth recognised in New Year Honours List 2022
Derry’s Paralympic gold medallist is among the local people to have been recognised in Queen Elizabeth II’s New Years Honours List.
The Eglinton sprinter in 2021 racked up an incredible sixth gold medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo in 2021, cementing his reputation as one of the world’s greatest athletes.
He has been recognised with an MBE for services to Paralympic Athletics and the Sporting Community in Northern Ireland.
Smyth was among the athletes honoured in October at a special reception hosted in the Great Hall, Parliament Buildings by First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, on behalf of Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.
Other local people recognised in the NY Honours list also included MBE Elizabeth Mary Buchanan Ward Manager, Respiratory Ward, Altnagelvin Hospital for services to Nursing in Northern Ireland, particularly during Covid-19.
Mrs Angela Mary Veronica McIntyre meanwhile also received the MBE For services to the Foyle Hospice and the community in County Derry.
BEMs have been conferred on Gerard Lynch for services to Education and to the community in County Derry, Samuel Wesley Atchison, lately Editor, Tyrone Constitution and Strabane Weekly News for services to Journalism and the community in County Tyrone, William James Rutherford for services to the community in County Derry during Covid-19, and Alison Wallace, also for services to the community in County Derry during Covid-19.