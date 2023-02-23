Derry parents take part in World Breastfeeding in Public Day

A large group of parents and babies gathered at the Guildhall on Wednesday, February 22 to mark World Breastfeeding in Public Day.

The event was organised by North West BAPS (Breastfeeding and Perinatal Support) whose aim is to increase the number of parents who breastfeed in the Derry City and Strabane Council area, which currently has one of the lowest breastfeeding rates in the world. The initiative is led by Dr Maria Herron, who is passionate about providing breastfeeding support and signposting to other organisations.

Dr Maria Herron said: "We are encouraging parents to join us for the North West BAPS Breastfeeding Walking Group on Monday mornings at 10am from Sainsburys Statues and / or to join us for our Breastfeeding Ideas Lab over at the Zero Waste North West Hub on Spencer Road on Friday mornings. All welcome to come along and share ideas about how we can make Derry/Strabane into a more breastfeeding friendly Council area!”

Parents and babies from the Waterside Breastfeeding Support Group, which is run by Action for Children, walked from their centre in Ebrington to the Guildhall to join the event.

Ashley Breslin, Family Support Worker for the Waterside Breastfeeding Support Group, said “It was a great morning at the Breastfeeding in Public event held at the Guildhall Square. The Waterside SureStart Breastfeeding Group enjoyed a lovely walk from the centre to attend the event, which was a great success in promoting and encouraging Breastfeeding and normalising feeding when in public. I have had some lovely feedback from our Breastfeeding Support Group parents who attended the event.”

One parent said: “It’s been an amazing and rewarding experience to feed my baby and the support I’ve had has really helped me on my journey and it’s great to see services in town expanding and normalising breastfeeding. I’ve met some amazing women who have made this journey so much easier. “

Another parent said: “I just love the amount of support there is out there and the SureStart group are amazing! I almost gave up a few times, but they helped me get back on track.”

“I always say that breastfeeding is the best thing I’ve ever done,” said a third parent. “It’s our little happy place and I’m very proud to still be breastfeeding eight months in.

“Thank you to Northwest Baps for Inviting Waterside SureStart along to celebrate World Breastfeeding in Public Day. Waterside SureStart Breastfeeding support Group runs every Wednesday morning 10-11.30am.”

