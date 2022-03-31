People applaud as the the hearse carrying the remains of Fr Paddy OKane leaves Holy Family Church on Thursday afternoon. Photograph: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2213GS  042

Derry parishioners form guard of honour at funeral of ‘People’s Priest’ Fr Paddy O’Kane

There were poignant scenes at the funeral of beloved priest Fr Patrick (Paddy) O’Kane as crowds gathered to say their goodbyes today.

By George Sweeney
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 6:00 pm

Fr. Paddy, who died suddenly on Monday in hospital, was laid to rest in his native Culdaff in Inishowen, Donegal today following Requiem Mass at the same Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty in Derry where he had previously served and with which he will forever be associated.

Relatives, friends and parishioners of the charismatic priest lined the streets as his coffin arrived, with schoolchildren and adults forming a guard of honour and parishioners clapping as the cortege passed by.

A tribute left outside the parochial house summed up the feelings of many today with its simple message: ‘R.I.P. The People’s Priest’.

1. DER- FUNERAL OF FR PADDY OKANE

The coffin of Fr Paddy OKane is taken to a hearse for burial in Culdaff after Requiem Mass in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty, on Thursday afternoon. Photograph: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2213GS  035

2. DER- FUNERAL OF FR PADDY OKANE

Local schools form a guard of honour outside Holy Family Church after Requiem Mass for Fr Paddy OKane on Thursday afternoon. Photograph: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2213GS  039

3. DER- FUNERAL OF FR PADDY OKANE

Relatives at the funeral of Fr Paddy OKane at Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty, on Thursday afternoon. Photograph: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2213GS  037

4. DER- FUNERAL OF FR PADDY OKANE

The coffin of Fr Paddy OKane is taken to a hearse for burial in Culdaff after Requiem Mass in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty, on Thursday afternoon. Photograph: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2213GS  036

