Fr. Paddy, who died suddenly on Monday in hospital, was laid to rest in his native Culdaff in Inishowen, Donegal today following Requiem Mass at the same Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty in Derry where he had previously served and with which he will forever be associated.
Relatives, friends and parishioners of the charismatic priest lined the streets as his coffin arrived, with schoolchildren and adults forming a guard of honour and parishioners clapping as the cortege passed by.
A tribute left outside the parochial house summed up the feelings of many today with its simple message: ‘R.I.P. The People’s Priest’.
The coffin of Fr Paddy OKane is taken to a hearse for burial in Culdaff after Requiem Mass in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty, on Thursday afternoon. Photograph: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2213GS 035
Local schools form a guard of honour outside Holy Family Church after Requiem Mass for Fr Paddy OKane on Thursday afternoon. Photograph: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2213GS 039
Relatives at the funeral of Fr Paddy OKane at Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty, on Thursday afternoon. Photograph: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2213GS 037
The coffin of Fr Paddy OKane is taken to a hearse for burial in Culdaff after Requiem Mass in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty, on Thursday afternoon. Photograph: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2213GS 036