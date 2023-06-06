Located on the Derry-Donegal border, Carrickatane Wind Farm offers visitors a choice of scenic viewpoints and leisurely trails. The trails all offer fantastic views of surrounding countryside, as visitors weave through some of the country’s most powerful wind turbines which, every day, are helping to lead the way to a brighter Irish energy future.

Noel Cunniffe, Wind Energy Ireland CEO, said: “Global Wind Day is 15 June and what better way to celebrate Ireland’s biggest source of clean electricity than to see it for yourself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are so proud of the contribution that Ireland’s wind farms are making to our decarbonisation journey and our communities, that we are dedicating the full month of June to promoting our Get Out in the Wind campaign, which encourages people to get out and see Ireland’s wind farms in action.

Wind Energy Ireland – Past Global Wind Day photography competition entry

“Wind energy is an Irish success story. Irish wind farms create jobs, support communities and cut our carbon emissions. Even better, they can also be a haven for biodiversity, mountain biking and family adventures. Why not come see for yourself, at Carrickatane wind farm?”

Noel Cunniffe continued: “Wherever possible, our members want to build wind farms that do more than simply providing electricity, but which can protect our environment, support native biodiversity and empower local communities.

“We are inviting everyone to come visit us this June at one of the many Irish wind farms open to the public and see for yourself Ireland’s energy future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wind Energy Ireland is hosting a Global Wind Day photography competition for the month of June and is encouraging anyone who visits a wind farm to enter. The winner will win a €500 gift card. Share some pictures of your visit to a wind farm by tagging Wind Energy Ireland on Instagram at @WindEnergyIreland, or emailing your images to [email protected], to be in with the chance to win.

Wind farm.