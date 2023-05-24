Participants are asked to meet up by 10.45am in Sainsbury’s Car Park, Strand Road, Derry for the walk to start at 11am sharp. The route will take you along the River Foyle, across the Peace Bridge and finish at St Columb’s Hall where there will be a Stoma Product Exhibition and light lunch served at 12 noon.

Fiona Quigley, Team Leader/Stoma Nurse Specialist (Community), Stoma Nursing Service said: “We are delighted to invite everyone to our annual Stoma Spring Walk to raise awareness and support for people and their loved ones who are living with a stoma bag in the local community and the positive outcome for their health and wellbeing. Many of our patients lead a normal, active life with their stoma and enjoy participating in the weekly Stoma Health and Preventive Exercises (SHAPE) programme led by personal trainer Mary Rose McCready.

"If you don’t want to do the walk you are welcome to join us for lunch at 12pm in St Columb’s Hall. We look forward to welcoming you – get your walking shoes on and enjoy the fresh air and a delicious lunch at the finish!”

