Derry people invited to take a dander through the magical world of Narnia in Ulster-Scots
This new production weaves together readings from the books, with original poetry in Ulster-Scots, accompanied by sumptuous illustrations of characters from the world of Narnia created by the author. Although much of the poetry and some of the spoken word within the talk features Ulster Scots, the author will provide explanations in English as the journey through the magical world of Narnia unfolds.
To attend, book your place by contacting T: 028 71 376579 or by emailing [email protected]. Light refreshments will be provided. The event begins at 6pm and the author will be on hand after the event to take questions and comments from the audience.
Check out the full programme of events to celebrate Ulster-Scots Language Week at www.derrystrabane.com/ulsterscotsweek