Derry people of the year awards: all the winners
Phil Coulter’s contribution to Derry was last night acknowledged when he was named recipient of the Lifetime Achievement award at the 2021 People of the Year Awards ceremony.
The gala event held at the Everglades Hotel brought together many local heroes of all ages, whose efforts to support their city and community shone brightly during the bleak period since the pandemic began.
As well as the man behind The Town I Loved So Well, recipients of awards included Danny Quigley, who performed an astonishing feat - completing ten Iron Mans in ten days.
The award for Outstanding Bravery - a category decided by our readers - went to Aoife and Adam Burke.
Tribute was also paid to Tamzin White for her relentless efforts to highlight the need for a detox centre in Derry.
Unfortunately Phil Coulter was unable to attend the awards event in person, but told of his delight on video.
Coulter’s achievements are legendary. His place among the great song-writers of the modern age was cemented in history the day Elvis Presley recorded “My Boy”, a top 20 hit in the US and across the world. He is the only Irish artist to have a song recorded by Elvis Presley.
His song ‘The Town I loved So Well’ is one of the most played tracks on Irish radio and his ‘Ireland’s Call’ rugby is played at all international rugby games.
Very few in the music business can boast of having chart entries in every decade since the sixties.
Even fewer can match the range of Phil’s output – from Eurovision winners to folk classics, from tender ballads to sporting anthems.
His production credits include Van Morrison, Sinead O’Connor, Elvis Costello, Lisa Stansfield, Marianne Faithful and Richard Harris while in Ireland his successes have ranged from the Dubliners to Planxty, from Paddy Reilly to the Furey Brothers.
The winners were:
Business Person of the Year Jenna Devine, Devine Scents
Sponsored by Calor
Carer of the Year
Gemma Killen
Sponsored by Specsavers, Derry Crescent Link & Ferryquay Street
Charity Worker of the Year Danny Quigley
Community Development Person of the Year
Gary Rutherford
Sponsored by Apex Housing Association
Contribution to Arts & Culture Award
Allegri
Derry Journal Community Hero Award
Micky Doherty
Sponsored by Derry Journal
Editor’s Choice Award
Tamzin White
Sponsored by Derry Journal
Emergency Services Hero of the Year
Alwyn John Griffin Warnock
Inspirational Young Talent Award
Ashton Murphy
Sponsored by City of Derry Airport
Key Worker of the Year
Dr Mukesh Chugh
Outstanding Bravery Award
(voted for by readers of the Derry Journal)
Aoife & Adam Burke
Sponsored by Vogue Car Sales
Sports Person of the Year
Danny Quigley
Sponsored by BetMcLean
Sports Volunteer of the Year
Derry and District Football Association
Sponsored by BetMcLean
Volunteer of the Year
(voted for by readers of the Derry Journal)
Eve Mc Ivor, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust
Sponsored by Alchemy Technology Services
Inspirational Educator of the Year
Marie Lindsay
Sponsored by Ulster University
Martin McCrossan Tourism & Hospitality Award
Neil Devlin
Lifetime Achievement Award
Phil Coulter
Sponsored by Derry City & Strabane District Council
