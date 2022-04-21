Derry people officially the nosiest in the north

67% of Derry people surveyed admit to looking through a strangers window with 75% of those people getting caught. Derry women seem to be better at snooping, with only 18% getting caught in the act, while 26% of men admit to being seen. A shameful 15% of people have spotted neighbours in the nude or having sex.

The research was conducted by Shuttercraft, who provide made-to-measure window coverings, and wanted to examine people’s curiosity and willingness to overstep boundaries. Derry came up eighth on the list but was the only Irish place to feature. The survey of 1,500 people revealed the living room as the space most looked into, followed by the kitchen, dining room and bedroom.

Pets have also had their privacy violated, with reports of cats mating, dogs and cats dressed up, a dog glimpsed while having puppies and a lizard taking a stroll across the windowsill.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derry women are better at looking through windows with only 18% getting caught in the act, while 26% of men admit to being seen snooping.

When asked what they would do if someone was looking into their home, 70% would do something about it, like stand in front of the window or confront the person, while 30% would just ignore them. Not only are many indifferent, but one in five admit to leaving the windows uncovered on purpose - hoping to cause their neighbours home envy.

Tony Reid, Head of Marketing for Shuttercraft, said: “The stats speak for themselves - we can all be a little too curious sometimes and while many don’t mind sharing their lives with the world occasionally, home privacy is more important than ever.

“With the spike in DIY activity we’ve seen over the last two years, it’s no surprise some people would leave their shutters open on purpose, to show off their home upgrades. However, it’s important to have a sense of boundary so people can open their homes to the world if they want to, but also be able to shutter them in order to keep private moments private.”

For more information on Shuttercraft blinds to stop nosy neighbours from seeing into your home, visit www.shuttercraft.co.uk

67% of Derry people admit to looking through a neighbours window.