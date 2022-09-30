Derry play facilities in need of 'urgent upgrade'

Councillor Shauna Cusack has been pushing for improvements for the play provision along the Ringfort Road in Hazelbank for several years to accommodate the growing numbers of young families in the area.

The Foyleside councillor said: “I have been lobbying for quite some time to secure replacement equipment for Hazelbank play park and was pleased that members of the Environment and Regeneration Committee supported calls for an upgrade of this play facility.

“The current provision is woeful. In 2019 the dire condition of Hazelbank playpark was confirmed following a Playboard NI audit on play facilities throughout the district. Those findings ranked Hazelbank playpark within the lowest category as one of the worst local provisions.

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack.

“In the intervening years, no action has been taken to improve facilities in the area and if anything the facility at Ringfort Road has deteriorated even further. Unfortunately, the park has been subject to vandalism in recent years and damaged equipment has not been replaced.