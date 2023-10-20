The late Eddie Kerr.

Mr. Kerr died at the North West Cancer Centre in Altnagelvin on Friday, October 20, surrounded by his family.

The former Derry Journal columnist enjoyed critical claim as a playwright with productions such as ‘Packie’s Wake’ and ‘Over the Moon’.

The former play, a hilarious black comedy set against the backdrop of the Troubles, toured the United States and was well-received during a run in the Helen Hayes Theatre in Broadway in New York.

He was also involved in charity and community development work throughout his life.

The Creggan-native is mourned by his wife Annette, children Tara, Shane and Kevin, and wider family circle.

He will be laid to rest in the City Cemetery after Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church in Creggan at 1.30pm on Sunday.