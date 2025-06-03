Derry playwright scores four star reviews in the London theatre scene

Derry writer Niall McCarthy has launched his career on a high note with his debut stage show ‘Derry Boys’ garnering four-star reviews.

The new playwright started his journey through Theatre 503 in London, which focuses on staging new writers.

Three years ago at Theatre 503, Niall saw a play called ‘No Particular Order,’ after which he was tasked with writing a response.

"I wrote my response to it, and my response was the first scene of Derry Boys," said 30-year-old Niall.

Matthew Blaney and Eoin Sweeney.

“When 503 put on a showcase of all the responses, Derry Boys received such a good reaction that they encouraged me to develop it into a full piece.”

Describing the plot of Derry Boys, Niall said: “It follows two young lads from Derry and how being from Derry affects their perception of the world. When they grow up, they go in very different directions.

“Essentially, they both idolise the IRA and the Troubles, one of them grows out of that, and the other gets deeper into it.”

Although it may not sound like a comedy, Derry Boys is built on a foundation of Derry humour and Niall’s background in stand-up comedy.

“A big part of writing Derry Boys is because I had so many jokes about being from Derry, the play began as a vehicle for those jokes,” Niall said.

On working in the London theatre scene, Niall said: “There is just more here – more theatres, more reviewers, more producers. There is so much more opportunity and more creatives to lean on. I feel quite out of my depth, it's a massive step up from anything I've done before.”

The cast of the show consists of Belfast natives Matthew Blaney and Eoin Sweeney.

Niall, along with his cast and crew, has garnered positive reviews from London theatre critics for his debut stage show. The Stage awarded the play four stars, Beyond The Curtain also gave four stars, describing it as “Intense, captivating, and fiercely anti-conformist.”

There are now hopes to transfer to another theatre, and Niall also said he would love to bring the show home. “It’s definitely something I’d want to do.”