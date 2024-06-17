Derry podcaster Damian Kerlin.

Derry podcaster Damian Kerlin has returned for season two of his hugely-popular podcast, ‘Memories From The Dancefloor’.

Celebrating Pride Month, over four episodes, journalist and host Damian Kerlin, celebrates LGBTQ+ venues, shining a light on the history of these incredible spaces, taking us under the rope and into the queer chaos, joy and community within them.

For Season two, Damian has left the mega clubs and punk bars of England behind and has headed straight up the M4 to Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Damian describes it: “London was an absolute blast, but the reality is, it’s not the Emerald City at the end of the Yellow Brick Road for everyone.”

This Pride month, Memories from the Dance Floor, a docu-series celebrating LGBTQ+ venues, returns, shining a light on the history of these incredible spaces from the staff and patrons themselves.

Interviewees include BBC Broadcaster Owain Wyn Evans, drag royalty Dr Bev, DJ Ian Cottrell, former director of Welsh Women's Institute an MP for Swansea, Sian James and many more.

Each with their own story to tell, through the season, Damian discovers the pertinent narrative threads of the scenes - be it the AIDS epidemic, Section 28, the miners’ strike, political undertows, or the music which got people on their feet. Through first-hand accounts and on-the-ground reporting, Damian meets the founders, party boys, dykes, and drag queens who lived and loved in these spaces - spaces that, today, remain under threat.

Damian continues: “There are communities out there thriving, and, dare I say it, having even more fun than those in London. Wales is home from home for me. Having moved here originally as a fresh-faced student, I've been lucky enough to experience some of the spaces mentioned in this series first hand, and boy, do they not disappoint. The sense of community and pride here is insane, so I can't wait for you to wrap your ears around Season 2.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Memories From The Dancefloor’ was chosen as a winner of Acast Amplifier, an incubator programme to discover, establish and promote new podcast ideas and has been generously supported through funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund Cymru, with thanks to National Lottery players, who are invested in not only preserving the history of Wales but finding new ways to tell and share it.