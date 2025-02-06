Derry police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing 27-year-old man

By Brendan McDaid
Published 6th Feb 2025, 07:20 BST
Police in Derry have said they are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of missing 27-year-old man last seen in the Bogside area.

Shane Doherty was last seen at approximately 10pm on Sunday last, February 2 before he left in a car with a friend.

A PSNI spokesperson said Shane was wearing a cream-coloured jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, and green trainers when last seen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “Shane is described as being approximately 5’ 10”, and of slim build.

Shane Doherty.placeholder image
Shane Doherty.

"He also has a black cross tattoo on his right cheekbone, and is wearing a nose ring. The top half of his right ear is also missing."

Police in Derry & Strabane have urged anyone with any information about Shane’s whereabouts to get in touch with them.

The spokesperson said: "If you have any information in relation to his whereabouts or you believe you may have seen him, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1474 05/02/25."

Related topics:PoliceDerryPSNIStrabane
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice