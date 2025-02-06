Derry police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing 27-year-old man

Police in Derry have said they are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of missing 27-year-old man last seen in the Bogside area.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shane Doherty was last seen at approximately 10pm on Sunday last, February 2 before he left in a car with a friend.

A PSNI spokesperson said Shane was wearing a cream-coloured jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, and green trainers when last seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “Shane is described as being approximately 5’ 10”, and of slim build.

Shane Doherty.

"He also has a black cross tattoo on his right cheekbone, and is wearing a nose ring. The top half of his right ear is also missing."

Police in Derry & Strabane have urged anyone with any information about Shane’s whereabouts to get in touch with them.

The spokesperson said: "If you have any information in relation to his whereabouts or you believe you may have seen him, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1474 05/02/25."