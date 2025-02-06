Derry police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing 27-year-old man
Shane Doherty was last seen at approximately 10pm on Sunday last, February 2 before he left in a car with a friend.
A PSNI spokesperson said Shane was wearing a cream-coloured jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, and green trainers when last seen.
The spokesperson added: “Shane is described as being approximately 5’ 10”, and of slim build.
"He also has a black cross tattoo on his right cheekbone, and is wearing a nose ring. The top half of his right ear is also missing."
Police in Derry & Strabane have urged anyone with any information about Shane’s whereabouts to get in touch with them.
The spokesperson said: "If you have any information in relation to his whereabouts or you believe you may have seen him, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1474 05/02/25."