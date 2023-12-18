Police in Derry City and Strabane wish everyone in the city and District a safe and peaceful Christmas and New Year.

Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard

Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: “This past year has been really busy, and this is an opportunity to reflect on some of the issues we've experienced. We've enjoyed working with, and supporting partners on several high-profile events, such as St. Patrick’s Day and Halloween. These are great opportunities for us, as a Police Service, to get out and about in our communities, and offer reassurance to people right across the city and District.

"This year wasn't without its challenges, however. We saw disorder develop in the city, at Easter and again in September, which saw officers face extremely difficult conditions. These and other incidents are a stark reminder of the threat our officers face every day.

"Despite this threat, our officers continue to respond to calls from the public. Behind each call is someone who is in a situation who calls us because they need our help. That can be at times of real crisis for people and, often, we are the first to respond.

"What is heartening is that in response to the challenging times we've faced in Derry City & Strabane this year, we’ve seen support from across the community. Our neighbourhood teams are involved in so many different activities, working with communities and partners in their areas to deliver good policing and make a difference.

"We will not be deterred in our efforts to keep people safe, which is evidenced by the day-to-day work of officers against the backdrop of a severe terrorist threat and the daily challenges they face which includes being assaulted. Assaults on police officers should never be tolerated or accepted as being 'part of the job'. While we know that with every call for service, an officer is at risk of being assaulted, that doesn’t make it acceptable. Our officers are part of the community and work every day to keep people safe. They should never be taken for granted.

“An ongoing priority for us is disrupting the sale and supply of dangerous and illegal drugs, and targeting those who cause the most harm in our communities. Our success relies on your active support, and we know the information you have provided this year has helped us take dangerous substances off the streets.