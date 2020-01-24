Derry politicians Durkan, McLaughlin, Hunter and Tierney appointed to portfolios in SDLP front bench reshuffle

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has appointed several local MLAs and councillors as front bench spokespeople.

MLAs Mark H. Durkan and Sinead McLaughlin will serve as Social Justice and Economy, Higher Education & Skills spokespersons respectively.

Mr. Durkan said: “This is a challenging brief which includes issues like homelessness, language and culture, welfare reform and housing. I know that these are issues that matter greatly and impact acutely on the people of Derry.”

Colr. Cara Hunter is Mental Health spokesperson. Colr. Brian Tierney is point man on Community Policing.

Colr. Tierney said: “Community policing is an issue that is critical to people in Derry and across the North. There has been a rise in crime in my area of Ballyarnett and in communities across the North. 10 years of Tory austerity has depleted resources across our public services and policing is no exception.”