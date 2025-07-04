Derry priest Fr Eddie Gallagher has been charged in connection with seven new offences

A priest currently in custody on a charge of attempted sexual communication with a child has been charged with seven further offences.

Edward Gallagher (58) of Orchard Park in Lifford County Donegal had been returned to police custody for further questioning in relation to a number of matters after the Police Service of Northern Ireland requested this in court on Thursday last.

Following on from this, at Friday's sitting of Derry Magistrate's Court the priest appeared to face a total of seven more charges.

Gallagher was charged with possessing an indecent image of a child on April 17 as well as a charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image on the same date.

He was also charged with making an indecent image of a child and distributing indecent images of a child again on April 17.

Gallagher was further charged with causing a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity, causing a child to watch a sexual activity and sexual communication with a child.

All of these offences were said to have occurred on April 17 this year.

Gallagher appeared in the dock at the court and spoke only to confirm his name and date if birth.

A police officer told the court he could connect the accused to the charges.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said he had no questions on the connection. He also told the court there would be no application for bail.

Gallagher was remanded back into custody and the case will next be heard on July 31.