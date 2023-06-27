News you can trust since 1772
Derry primary 7 pupils celebrate Mass of Thanksgiving in St Brigid's Church

Primary 7 pupils in the Three Patrons Parish celebrated a special Mass of Thanksgiving in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill with Bishop Donal McKeown.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:51 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:52 BST

The children brought forward artwork, which they created, representing the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit. Parish youth helpers provided music and led the Liturgy of the Word.

Pictures by Jim McCafferty

Bishop Donal McKeown and Fr. O’Donnell pictured with the Altar Servers from St. Brigid’s Primary School before last week’s Thanksgiving Mass. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Some of the artwork on display from the various schools is displayed at the front of the altar as Bishop Donal McKeown addresses the schoolchildren.

Pupils from Greenhaw Primary School pictured last week at the Mass of Thanksgiving.

A St. Patrick’s PS pupil listens attentively to Bishop McKeown during last week’s Mass.

