Derry primary 7 pupils celebrate Mass of Thanksgiving in St Brigid's Church

Primary 7 pupils in the Three Patrons Parish celebrated a special Mass of Thanksgiving in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill with Bishop Donal McKeown.
The children brought forward artwork, which they created, representing the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit. Parish youth helpers provided music and led the Liturgy of the Word.
Pictures by Jim McCafferty
1. Bishop Donal McKeown and Fr. O’Donnell pictured with the Altar Servers from St. Brigid’s Primary School before last week’s Thanksgiving Mass. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Bishop Donal McKeown and Fr. O’Donnell pictured with the Altar Servers from St. Brigid’s Primary School before last week’s Thanksgiving Mass. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
2. Some of the artwork on display from the various schools is displayed at the front of the altar as Bishop Donal McKeown addresses the schoolchildren.
Some of the artwork on display from the various schools is displayed at the front of the altar as Bishop Donal McKeown addresses the schoolchildren. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
3. Pupils from Greenhaw Primary School pictured last week at the Mass of Thanksgiving.
Pupils from Greenhaw Primary School pictured last week at the Mass of Thanksgiving. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
4. A St. Patrick’s PS pupil listens attentively to Bishop McKeown during last week’s Mass.
A St. Patrick’s PS pupil listens attentively to Bishop McKeown during last week’s Mass. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography