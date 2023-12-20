Derry primary school children bring festive cheer to hospital patients

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) Support Serviced Department at have expressed their gratitude to local children who brought festive cheer to hospital.

Sacred Heart Primary School

Staff at Altnagelvin Hospital were ‘delighted’ to work with local primary schools to bring festive cheer to patients who will be in hospital over the Christmas period.

Joanne Day, Support Services Manager, Western Trust said: “This is the second year that local primary schools have been involved in making Christmas cards for our patients. The cards will be presented to patients on Christmas Day. Last year they were gratefully received by our patients as a very thoughtful and kind gesture from the schools.

"Some patients made contact with the primary schools to say that their personalised Christmas Cards made an incredible impact on them and their family on Christmas Day and we wanted to ensure that our patients know that people are thinking about them during their time in hospital and wishing them a speedy recovery.

Ebrington Primary School pupils

