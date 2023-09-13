Derry primary school children raise £150 for Children's Ward with lemonade stand
Six pupils at Bunscoil Cholmcille have raised £150 for the Children’s Ward at Altnagelvin Hospital.
By Staff Reporter
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 16:34 BST
Lily, Emily, Amelia, Cobhlaith, Freya and Kyra set up a lemonade stall at the school fun day to raise funds for the Children’s Ward. The girls raised a total of £150 which they used to buy treats for patients after they have treatment in the Ward.A spokesperson for the Western Trust said: “Thank you to everyone for their kindness and generosity it is very much appreciated.”