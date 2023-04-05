The student council have been holding monthly meetings to discuss fundraising ideas, which led to a conversation with Carla at Culmore Stores, who ‘very kindly’ agreed to run an Easter raffle on the pupils’ behalf.

The team of busy students have already been using their ICT skills to create colourful posters advertising future fundraising ideas.

Clare McMenamin, Principal of Culmore PS said: “Our student council are made up of pupils from Year 1 to Year 7. They consult with their peers on matters of fundraising and discuss resources needed, or activities they would like to plan for their peers. They bring these ideas to our monthly meetings and we then decide on points of action so that we can really make things happen.

Culmore Primary School student council, who raised £240 with the help of Culmore Stores to buy resources for the school.

“Their next target is to raise enough funds to be able to invite a graffiti artist into our school who will work with the children and develop their artistic abilities.