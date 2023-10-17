Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With continued pressure on the health system, the Trust has regularly taken to social media to report that their Emergency Departments (ED) are particularly busy, with less urgent cases facing lengthy delays. One of the main reasons for this is the high number of people requiring admission to hospital for further treatment or investigations, who unfortunately have to remain in ED due to a lack of available bed spaces on wards. On any given day, there may be up to 50 such patients across the Trust’s two Emergency Departments at Altnagelvin and South West Acute Hospitals.

That’s why timely discharge is so crucial to helping patient flow. Once a patient is deemed medically ready for discharge home or to their care setting, it is imperative that they make that move as early as possible. Extended stays in hospital are detrimental to both physical and mental wellbeing, and also delays admission to a ward for someone who is most in need.

Over recent weeks, the Trust have turned a spotlight on hospital discharge, with information stands placed in each hospital foyer and members of the Hospital Discharge Team on hand to answer any queries relatives may have. An extensive series of videos around patient flow and hospital discharge, including focusing on the Trust’s stepdown and rehab facilities, were also released through the Trust’s social media channels.

Members of the Western Trust Hospital Discharge Team recently hosted a series of public engagements across its hospital sites. The events were to give relatives the opportunity to ask questions around the safe and timely discharge of their loved ones in hospital. Pictured are members of the Hospital Discharge Team at Waterside Hospital, who were on hand to answer any queries relatives may have.

Lee Verner, Head of Service for the Hospital Discharge Team in the Western Trust, said: “Our Hospital Discharge teams do everything they can to ensure that the critical care needs of patients are met, and that they are returning home or to their place of residence in the safest and most timely way possible. We all know that our hospitals are under immense pressure, so extended stays in hospital are not in anyone’s best interest.

“We want to work with families to ensure the safe and timely discharge of their loved ones from hospital. At times, we may ask families to work with us while a care package is being put in place, and we thank families for their support in such instances. We will continue to work with families to achieve the best possible outcomes for their loved one.”

Western Trust Chief Executive Neil Guckian said: “The recent Discharge Focus could not have been more timely given the huge pressures on our hospitals at present, and particularly our two acute sites – Altnagelvin and South West Acute.

“Can I appeal to you to continue to support our staff in discharging patients home from hospital in a timely way when it is safe to do so. Our staff will continue to provide any support and follow up as required. This is essential to allow our hospitals to successfully admit those patients who are most sick and in need of medical treatment.”

