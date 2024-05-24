Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Punk trio PARKER are pleased to announce their return with huge airwave-bothering new single ‘Generic Indie Bands’, released on May 24 2024.

The first taste of new material since the release of their well-received 2023 debut album, Never Let This Go, PARKER’s new single is another certified-bullseye, college-rock-inspired hit from the three piece.Produced by Caolán Austin and engineered by Rocky O’Reilly, the single was recorded at Start Together Studios, mixed by Caolan Austin, and mastered by Matt Colton, with additional synth, programming, piano, vocals and organ by Caolán Austin.

Name-checking the likes of Beastie Boys, Billy Corgan and Rivers Cuomo as influences whilst pouring faux-scorn on “big-fringe tight-jeans disco music” and calling out The Courteeners and Oasis, ‘Generic Indie Bands’ showcases PARKER’s perfect ear for melody and razor-sharp Irish wit perfectly.

Commenting on the song, singer and guitarist Dylan Bradley says: “‘Generic Indie Bands’ is a tongue in cheek diss track about a bunch of bands I have a love/hate relationship with…as well as the industry as a whole that I have a love/hate relationship with! It doesn't take itself too seriously, yet it’s purely from the heart. It’s the first song in what I consider the future of Parker to be.”

Left to Right: Eoghan Donegan, Dylan Bradley, Michael Brown.

Displaying a Trojan work ethic and building their fanbase in the time-honoured touring tradition of Proper Rock Bands since their lockdown inception in 2020, PARKER have played relentlessly across Ireland and the UK over the past few years, supporting the likes of New Pagans, WONK UNIT, Cherym, The Last Mile, and Fighting With Wire.

Produced by Cahir O’Doherty (New Pagans, Fighting With Wire, Jetplane Landing) and engineer Allan McGreevy (New Pagans, The Rupture Dogs), the band’s 2023 debut album Never Let This Go was recorded in January 2022 after a period of intensive writing and rehearsing during the pandemic.