Derry pupils enjoy Engineers Week in St Mary's College

Pupils from St Mary’s College, Lisneal College, St Brigid’s College, Foyle College and Royal & Prior College in Raphoe took part in Engineering Week in St Mary’s College on Wednesday.
1. ENGINEERS WEEK. . . . .Teaching staff from some of the schools who took part in St. Mary’s College Engineers Week on Wednesday last. From left are Alana McCrudden, Lisneal College, Roisiin Love, St. Brigid’s College, Yvonne Connolly, St Mary’s, Conor Lynch, St. Mary’s, Gavan Quigley, St. Brigid’s, Alistair Moore, Foyle College and Gavin Molloy, St. Mary’s College. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. Pictured on International Women’s Day at the STEM Careers Fair in St Mary’s College are Roisin Rice, Vice Principal, Gavin Quigley, St. Brigid’s College and Yvonne Connolly, St. Mary’s College.
3. Mr. Gavin Molloy, St. Mary’s College, addressing students during last week’s Engineers Week.
4. Engineers Week at St. Mary’s College with Kelsie Simpson, Aidan Lynch, B-Fast, Donna Loughran, Bloc Blinds and Cara McCallion.
