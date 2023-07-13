The five-week event will enable participants to do taster sessions in a variety of sports, including: Boxing with Springtown Boxing Club; High Intensity Interval Training with Springtown Boxing Club; Gaelic Football with Sean Dolans GAA Club; and Rugby with the City of Derry Rugby Club. Pride in Sport will culminate with the popular Football vs Homophobia tournament in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Wednesday 16th August at 6pm.

A spokesperson from Foyle Pride Festival said: “We’re so delighted to be hosting this Pride in Sport event this year and to have so many local clubs involved. It’s really important to improve visibility of LGBTQ+ people in sport, as many barriers still exist for participation.

"These sessions are open to everyone, whether they themselves are a member of the LGBTQIA+ community or an ally and you don’t need to be ‘out’ to take part. Sometimes the hardest part about joining a new team or trying something new is taking that initial leap, and this is exasperated when you’re a member of the LGBTQIA+ community or part of any minority group.

Group pictured at a previous Football vs Homophobia event DER3015MC063

"I hope that by providing this safe space, people will feel empowered to try a sport or to join a club and also that the local clubs will be more LGBTQIA+ aware going forward.

"I’d like to give a special thanks to City of Derry Rugby Club, Springtown Boxing Club, Sean Dolans GAA Club and the Brandywell Stadium for being so open and accommodating for this event.”

The 'Queers and Peers' taster sessions are as follows:

*Week 1: Wednesday 19th July at 6.30pm with City of Derry Rugby Club, holding a 'give rugby a try' session.

*Week 2: Wednesday 26th July at 6pm in Springtown Boxing Club with an introduction to boxing for all.

*Week 3: Wednesday 2nd August at 6pm will be in Springtown Boxing Club for a HIIT session, ‘High Intensity Interval Training', a total body circuit for 40min. This session will be catered to all fitness levels.

*Week 4: Monday 7th August at 6pm with Sean Dolans GAA Club for a Gaelic Football. There will be a special appearance from Aeracha Uladh, Ulster's first LGBTQ+ Inclusive GAA Team.

*Week 5: Wednesday 16th August at 6pm is the annual Football V Homophobia tournament in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, a 5-a-side Football Tournament. Teams entering must have at least 2 players who identify as LGBTQ+.

The Rainbow Project joined by representives from cpl and Crusaders F.C. for the launch of their Football VS Homophobia : Football For Everyone Campaign in 2018