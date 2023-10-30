Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Majida Alaskari was addressing a huge crowd at Free Derry Wall on Sunday afternoon during a rally organised by the Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC).

Thanking all those who stood with Palestine, Majida Alaskari said she had not spoken at the previous rally as she had just heard about losing her brother and his family. "It was so difficult to handle in that moment, but now I am much calmer, even though I lost more.”

Majida Alsakari said: "Recently since October 7, there are 7,822 died in the last attacks. 3,832 are children- they don’t have guns, weapons, they don’t have even stones in their hands…. we have to educate people about what is going on.”

Palestinian woman Majida Alaskari addressing the rally at Free Derry Corner.

She said she had spoken to her niece, who expressed a desire to thank everyone who has sent humanitarian donations for the people of Gaza, “but the other support it was really ugly, because they sent the bombs, the guns, the weapons, the chemical bombs to kill us…. so please speak about us.”

She also asked: "What after Gaza? What if all Gaza becomes in Israeli hands, what is the ideology? A ‘country without border’ means there is no limit to what they want to occupy in the future.

"I really would like to request not only to stand with Gaza but to speak loud and request to kick out the United States ambassador and the Israeli ambassador. Because if they are accepted here in your country, your land, that means you are accepting their ideology.”

Majida led an international chanting and was answered by those gathered as they declared: ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’, and ‘In our thousands, in our millions, we are all Palestinians’.

Some of the large attendance at the rally in Derry.

Derry woman Bernie Doherty, who described herself as ‘just a wee granny from the Bog’, also address the rally.

She said: “I am sitting in my house watching the images on television and I can’t believe how the western world has just turned its back and they don’t give a damn about Palestinians. They have lost all moral authority. I despair because nobody is doing nothing and there is just semantics with language.”

Bernie Doherty said the President of the US, Joe Biden should be banned from Irish soil, and she had this message for whichever officials removed the coloured cards used to light up the City Walls in the colours of the Palestinian flag on Friday last: “Wait till I tell yous, we are Derry people and we have been to the forefront of civil rights and you name it all our lives, all our lives, and we have always fought for anybody that is an underdog and I’ll tell you now I’ll be the first to be putting them back on again.”

Speaking about the forthcoming Halloween festival finale in Derry, she added: “See on Tuesday night when they give off the fireworks here and you hear the bangs of those fireworks, just imagine what it feels like to be sitting in Gaza and those bombs to be coming over one at a time.”

Derry woman Bernie Doherty addressing those gathered.

Catherine Hutton, chair of Derry IPSC, told those gathered she was sick to the stomach of double standards. “What does it it take to show your humanity? What does it take? You showed it last year with Ukraine, flags everywhere football matches, everything. Why isn’t Palestine the same? Do the people of Palestine matter any less than the rest of us? No.”

Catherine urged that in future elections, that people think back to now, and said that 75 years of apartheid had to end.

Liam McDaid from Derry streetwear company AMACH, which has designed clothing in solidarity with Palestine in aid of the charity Medical Aid Palestine (MAP), told those gathered:

“Just for the record, I do not want a single person to be hurt, I do not want a single person to die. I want peace and liberation for everyone. But if we accept this crisis started on October 7 then we have already bought into the narrative of an extreme right wing government in Israel and I refuse to accept that.”

A section of the large attendance at the rally.

"The attacks on Israel were a massive shock and I mourn life lost but this violence did not arise in a vacuum. The Palestinian people have been subject to one of the most savage military occupations in history.”

He quoted a Jewish professor who said the Palestinian people were living in a concentration camp, and called for pressure to be brought to bear on the US and Israeli embassy, and criticised the Conservative Party and Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Speaking about the cutting off of internet communications inside Gaza, he said it was contributing to the pure fear and should be considered “terrorism on an industrial scale”.

He ended on a note of hope, saying he had never seen so much support for Palestine. “The narrative is shifting, and the voices of young people, young activists, young journalists using social media have wrestled power and influence away from the mainstream media.”

People Before Profit Colr. Shaun Harkin said that the voice of people across the world was growing stronger.

“What we do matters, it matters a lot, because sometimes you can feel when you watch Israel turning off communications starting a ground invasion, having the worst night of bombardment on Friday, night, what’s the point? What can we do?”

To cheers and applause, he commended the young people who took Palestinian flags into the Brandywell and those young people who lit up the Derry Walls on Friday.

"That was the night when Israel turned off the lights in Gaza and bombed it into hell, and to see those Walls lit up in solidarity with Palestine meant that we were saying to Palestine, we can see what is happening to you, we are going to be your voice, we are not going to be silent, we are not going to allow murder to exist without speaking out.”

He said it was “shameful” that those lights were taken down and called for the walls to be lit up every night.

Hours later, there were reports that the historic City Walls overlooking Free Derry were indeed once again lit up for Palestine on Sunday night.

A major boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) campaign has been reinvigorated, those gathered were told. Colr. Harkin spoke of how one supermarket locally has agreed to remove Israeli goods off their shelves and called upon other supermarkets and stores to do the same and for staff to refuse to handle such goods.

To more applause, Colr. Harkin said thousands of America Jewish people were protesting in the biggest ever numbers to say no to the Siege.

He said this included a major protest in New York led by Jewish Voice for Peace over recent days, in contrast to the US government’s stance.

"The problem isn’t the people, it is the international community,” he said.

And he warned: “No amount of American investment to Ireland is worth the blood, for silence, of the killing of Palestinians. We need everybody to use their voice right now and we need a united voice.”

He also called on people to join a wider march and protest to the US consulate in Belfast coming up on Saturday as part of a global day of protest next weekend.

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson told those at the rally that today “Gaza is being destroyed before the eyes of the world as Israel unleashes its full military might on a defenceless population. Over 20,000 children, women and men are either dead or injured, more than a million Palestinians displaced, and countless homes, hospitals and schools have been turned to rubble.”

"Day after day we hear of the horrors emanating from Gaza.

"A Palestinian child has been killed every 15 minutes since October 7. These are war crimes. A whole population is being denied the most basic rights by the Israeli government with no proper access to water, food, medicine and electricity.”

Colr. Jackson called for immediate access for humanitarian aid to get through.

As he spoke, some voices in the crowd called upon Colr. Jackson to explicitly back the calls for an expulsion of the Israeli ambassadors after the party abstained from a motion which called for this last week.

Sinn Féin abstained in a vote on a People Before Profit motion calling for this at a Council meeting last week, a motion which was passed and adopted. Earlier Sinn Féin had backed another motion tabled by the SDLP calling for a ceasefire, condemning the violence on Gaza and southern Israel, calling for humanitarian aid and a immediate political efforts to laying the foundations for a two-state solution. Sinn Féin said at the time they were abstaining from the PBP motion vote due to the earlier motion being more aligned with the priorities of those they had spoken to in Palestine.

Colr. Jackson claimed Israel will attack those gathered at the protest just as they had the UN Secretary General or any government who dares speak about peace and human rights, but he said the millions of people gathering around the world were on the side of humanity.

There was also applause from the crowd as he said: “There needs to be an end to the slaughter now.”

The rally ended with a poignant poem delivered by Grian Ní Dhaimhín from Strabane which called upon people to stand up and be counted now.