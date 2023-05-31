On 27 May, members of the public were invited to attend ‘The Big Fix’ in the Great Hall at Ulster University’s Magee campus where a dedicated group volunteers attempted to fix just about anything.

In an effort to encourage people to rethink, reuse and repair, local volunteers worked together to perform repairs on bicycles, small household electrical items, woodwork, textiles such as leather, and mechanical items such as sewing machines, clocks and even laptops. A podcast was also recorded in the Minor Hall where members of the public and the volunteers talked about the repairs.

Over the past year, Repair Café Foyle have worked in collaboration with the Fashion & Textile Design Hub, hosting events which aim to promote sustainability through helping the public on their journey to zero waste.

Ulster University’s Great Hall at the Magee campus is the latest venue to his the Repair Cafe’s, “Big Fix” where people could bring anything from electronics to clothing to be repaired and continue to be used rather than being replaced. Pictured at the event are Caroline McGuinness-Brooks, Repair Cafe, and Claire Mulrone, Ulster University with Anne Mooney., Ulster Univesity, Eimear Montegue, NRM and Colin Breen, DEARA

Community Engagement Manager at Ulster University, Claire Mulrone said: “Ulster University is committed to sustainability and supporting our local communities to rethink, reuse, and repair, and the Community Engagement Team are delighted to have partnered with Foyle Repair café to host ‘The Big Fix’ in the Great Hall.

“We are delighted the Repair Café chose to celebrate their first birthday with us on the Derry campus and would like to thank the volunteer fixers who used their leather and wood turning expertise to restore a beautiful brass gong to its former glory.”

Caroline McGuinness Brookes, Repair Café Foyle Coordinator said: “'Repair Cafe Foyle have been making a real impact over the last year, fixing peoples broken stuff for free! We've diverted over 4000kg of C02 emissions through our 2 hourly monthly pop-up events.

“We're over the moon to have been welcomed by Ulster University to celebrate our first birthday in the Great Hall at the Derry campus. Our volunteers feel valued and excited to continue our community repair journey this year.”

Repair Cafe Foyle works in collaboration with Zero Waste North West, Life Cycles and The Fashion & Textile Design Centre. In the last year the group has held 10 events and repaired over 200 items for free!