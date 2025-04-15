Derry republicans to mark 109th anniversary of Easter Rising over next two weekends

Several commemorations are planned over the Easter weekend, April 18-21, while a number of smaller demonstrations will take place over the following weekend, April 26-27.
The anniversary of the insurrection against British rule in Ireland on Easter Monday, April 24, 1916, is the most important date in the republican calendar due to the Rising’s importance in catalysing the struggle for independence.
The rebellion bequeathed to history the Proclamation of the Irish Republic although this seminal document’s seven signatories – Tom Clarke (Dungannon), Seán Mac Diarmada (Leitrim), Thomas MacDonagh (Tipperary), Pádraig Pearse (Dublin), Éamonn Ceannt (East Galway), James Connolly (Edinburgh) and Joseph Plunkett (Dublin) – were all executed by the British in its aftermath.
Here are details of local commemorations planned this Easter.
Easter Saturday, April 19
Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP) will host its annual commemoration on Saturday, April 19, 2025. The annual memorial event will take place at 2pm at the Irish Republican Socialist Movement monument in Derry City Cemetery.
Easter Sunday, April 20
Republican Sinn Féin will be holding their commemoration at the Cú Chulainn monument in Derry City Cemetery at 12noon on Easter Sunday.
Sinn Féin and the Derry Republican Graves Association will mark the Rising with a series of events on Easter Sunday. Localised ceremonies will take place at 1pm at the Shantallow Monument (Racecourse Road) and Waterside (Rose Court) and at 1.30pm at Creggan (Central Drive) and Bogside Brandywell (Lecky Road). The main demonstration will leave the Lecky Road at 2pm for Derry City Cemetery where North Belfast MLA Gerry Kelly will deliver the oration at the Republican Monument.
Easter Monday, April 21
Saoradh has indicated that its National Easter Commemoration will take place in Derry on Easter Monday, April 21. The group said the demonstration will assemble at the Creggan Shops at 2pm before proceeding to Free Derry Corner for the orations.
Saturday, April 26
Lasair Dhearg is among a number of groups that commemorates ‘Republic Day’ – the exact calendar anniversary of Easter Monday, 1916. April 24, this year, falls on Easter Thursday, so a demonstration will take place at 1.30pm on the nearest Saturday, April 26, in Derry City Cemetery.
