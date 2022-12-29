The brown and white Springer Spaniel was first spotted by a member of the public on December 19 and was seen a few times since then. Unfortunately, the dog is elderly, limping badly and is very scared so it was unable to be caught.

The organisation went to the area and tried searching for the lost dog themselves. They left food and hoped the dog would return but they could not see the lost dog. They are not giving up hope, however, and are asking on the public to help find him.

They said: “Our searches remain fruitless and we’ve no idea if he’s still in the area of the hospital grounds. Our best guess is that he’s between the forestry and the walkway under the New Bridge but this is just a guess. We believe he’s remained in the area and is hiding in the undergrowth in the wooded area beside the Social Club. He’s very timid and has ran both times when approached. The feeding station provides no conclusive evidence as we can’t know whether the food is being consumed by himself, by off leash dogs, or foxes in the area.

The dog who was seen straying in Gransha grounds.

“We’ve based our searches on the sightings we’ve had reported which were in the Gransha grounds, but realistically he could be anywhere in the vicinity which unfortunately is vast.

“We continue to appeal to anyone working or walking dogs to keep an eye and contact us with any information. He’s wearing a red collar and has injuries to his muzzle and back left leg.”

Pet FBI shared pictures of the dog on their social media which has been seen by a huge amount of people but no one knows the dog. They think that he might not be from the area as no one has claimed him.

“Please contact us immediately with any further sightings,” they said. “We urgently need to secure this dog. He’s been there ten days that we know about.”

The dog is injured on its back leg and is wearing a red collar.

The organisation would like help from the public to locate this dog but also advise taking caution in case the dog is no longer in the area. Contact Pet FBI on Facebook with information.

The lost dog seems to be elderly.