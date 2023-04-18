Derry residents invited to share views on Glendermott Shared Space Project

The meetings will take place in three separate venues on Monday May 22 and are open to local residents, community groups and stakeholders.

Derry City and Strabane District Council is applying for EU PEACEPLUS funding from the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) that, if successful, will be used to fund parks and outdoor public spaces in the local area. The application will be stronger if local people take part.

The overall objective of the Glendermott Shared Space Project is to address community tensions and the impact of the conflict on the area by regenerating the Green Spaces to create a high quality, well connected shared space. In other words, quality outdoor spaces that everyone can use together. Specifically, it will be an interconnected green shared space for both communities and visitors that is non-contentious and non-sectarian through the regeneration of the lands between Drumahoe, Currynierin and Tullyally.

Public urged to have their say on Glendermott Shared Space Project consultation

The PEACEPLUS funding application has two key parts – firstly, the physical creation of shared public space and secondly, a cross-community participation programme. Council will take the lead on the physical/capital part (ie. Masterplan is the design of the Green Infrastructure (GI) shared space) and the cross-community programming and animation of the spaces will be tendered out for delivery by relevant organisations working with local communities. It is important that local people have a say in what the cross-community programmes should look like. Communities are encouraged to engage in the process and what goes into the bid for funding will be decided in a co-design process where communities put forward relevant ideas.

In May, there is an initial series of open public workshops and no pre-registration is necessary. Interested groups and individuals are welcome to attend the most relevant and suitable workshop for them.

These Phase 1 workshops will be focusing specifically on what communities want in the cross-community participation programme part of the project. At a later date there will be more information on the physical/capital masterplan.