Derry restaurant Coupe attributes success to hard work and help from a viral video

Gospel, Blues, Soul music and barbeque are what the Derry restaurant Coupe, from the Irish BBQ group, The Dirty Souls, is all about.

Coupe by The Dirty Souls opened in October 2022, although back then, it wasn't always as popular a spot it is now for the foodies of Derry.

We spoke with the passionate owner of Coupe and The Dirty Souls, Jeanette Bryson, who had her start in the hospitality industry at 13 years old and who also has experience in Michelin Star restaurants.

“We got this building in October 2022. For 18 months up until last summer, our business was severely struggling. We were struggling to catch the local market, getting heavily into debt, we were demotivated and finding it difficult to the point I was having other businesses come in to look at signing the lease over."

Jeanette Bryson owner of Coupe and The Dirty Souls.

For Jeanette though, her business and her own life were about to change. A social media influencer messaged Jeanette asking to record a video in Coupe. Unfortunately she couldn't be there as she had a barbeque school in Letterkenny.

“So I rang Adam,” said Jeanette. “He has worked with us since he was 16, he's a young fellow from Derry. Adam said, 'no problem, let me come in and do it.' The best decision we have ever made.

“The video went out on Wednesday morning we have been fully booked ever since.”

Adam, whose first job was in Coupe and who had no previous training in kitchen services, helped create the video that saved the local business.

Adam from Coupe.

Jeanette continued: “Off the back of that video, we have seen a huge increase in guests to our restaurant who are not from Derry. One example is when I heard a twang from a table, I asked them where they were from. ‘Nashville’. I asked them what they were eating. ‘Your Nashville chicken.’ They said it was great.

“Last week, we had five couples up for just one night to eat here. That's the power of video and social media.”

One video changed Jeanette and her business, and describing her emotions around it she said: “It's crazy, it's a crazy thing to deal with.

“We were scared at the start that this could be a short-term thing, but we have sustained this achievement and attraction. We do believe that's because of the work we have put in to get us to this point. People talk about luck, but it took a lot of hard years for this luck to come about.”

Coupe meats

Before Coupe became the most viewed food spot across the North, it started with exploring the South of America.

Jeannette talked about how it all started, she said: “I have worked in Michelin-star restaurants, but I was looking for something that wasn't that style.

“I started looking into what barbeque was, and from there, my love of gospel, blues and soul music grew. Which led us to this style of food, we love the history of the food. That is what the Dirty Souls is, we are a Texas barbeque smokehouse with fried chicken, coming straight out of the soul of the US South.

“I really do love it. It is something you have to experience when you go out there. When we were researching this while I was working in London, I took my husband and myself to Texas, where we worked with Terry Blacks. We visited many barbeque places.

Coupe meats.

“We also learned the history and who this food came from. We discovered that barbeque comes from German and Austrian immigrants.

“What the food does relate to and why I am so passionate about it, is that it is genuine food of love, there is nowhere to go wrong in this.”

Displaying their passion and love for food, Coupe decided to use an off-set Smoker, which must be manned for up to 10 hours to smoke the meat inside.

What drew Jeanette to deep south food was the history. “There's a whole history, and that's what we fell in love with, telling the story of food that made it from slave culture and how people ate with very little, how they turned the smallest amount of scrap into some of the most delicious food you would ever eat.”

If you intend to give Coupe a go, Jeanette recommends that you bring your ‘fat man pants’.

“Our trays are big! We go big like the Americans," said Jeanette. "We are waste conscious, ensuring that all guests are aware that they are getting a box to take out.

Coupe meats.

"It's food for your hands, there's nothing more tangible than eating food with your hands and connecting all senses with it.

"It is dirty, and that's part of the name, Dirty Souls. It comes from the deep south, it is known as the dirty south. We often see dirt as a bad thing, but for us, we aren't talking about the dirt on someone, we are talking about all the real dirt and gritty grime and all that fun stuff.

"The souls then refer to all the souls of the south."

Lastly, Jeanette spoke on the importance of the hospitality industry.

“They are so important and so relevant, they're not just a businesses, they are part of people’s worlds. They give people comfort, they people new experiences. It's an entire industry of people that make other people’s lives just a little happier. Our goal is to keep growing and keep pushing that agenda.”

Coupe by The Dirty Souls can be found on 10 Shipquay Street.

For more on Coupe and The Dirty Souls check out their website here: https://coupebydirtysouls.com/delivery