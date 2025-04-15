Derry restaurant Social Studio announces their closure due to rising costs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Social Studio restaurant on Bishop Street has announced its closure via social media citing the rising costs of goods, electricity and wages.

In a social media profile post, the owner of the restaurant stated: “This isn’t one of our usual posts but one that we unfortunately need to make.

“Due to the rising costs of goods, electric, wages etc, Social Studio will unfortunately be closing. This is not a decision that was made lightly, in fact quite the opposite. We have put our hearts and souls into Social Studio for the past year and I’ve crossed paths with many wonderful people.”

Showing their gratitude to customers and staff they said: “I want to thank everyone that came to visit and our wonderful staff but for me right now, it just wasn’t the right timing unfortunately. I’ve had to put things into perspective and this resulted in coming to the conclusion of closing Social Studio.”

“Hospitality is a tough industry," said Social Studio. “One that I can say I’ve tried but now that this book is closed, I want to urge anyone to support local and small businesses where and when possible. It might not be a big deal to you but it’s a game changer for them.”

For those with vouchers, Social Studio has asked that that they email to [email protected] so they can inform you further.

The closure comes after a previous social media post when the restaurant announced that it would be closed last week and said it would contact those with bookings made.