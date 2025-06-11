Derry retains Purple Flag for 14th year

Derry is celebrating as it proudly receives the Purple Flag accreditation, a recognition of its commitment to creating a dynamic, secure, and vibrant evening and night- time economy.

Purple Flag – similar to the Blue Flag for beaches – aims to raise the standard and broaden the appeal of town and city centres between the hours of 5pm to 5am.

This prestigious award highlights Derry’s blend of entertainment, dining, and culture, all while ensuring the safety and well-being of residents and visitors in the evening and night time economy.

Ceara Quigley, Purple Flag Co-Ordinator at City Centre Initiative (CCI), said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Derry has retained its Purple Flag status.

PURPLE FLAG AWARD. . . .Group pictured at the City's Walls in Derry on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the awarding of an impressive 13th consecutive recognition from the Association of Town and City Management (ATCM). This remarkable achievement reflects the city’s unwavering commitment to providing a diverse range of captivating experiences for residents and visitors alike. From bustling restaurants and thriving bars to captivating cultural events. Derry continues to shine as a beacon of excellence in night-time economy offerings. Included from left are Chief Inspector Luke Moyne PSNI, Darren McPartland Foyle Haven, Ian Crowe HM Lord Lieutenant, Barry Tucker Visit Derry, Tony McDaid Translink, Ceara Quigley City Centre Initiative, Niall Doran Community Safety Warden PCSP, Jim Roddy City Centre Manager, Brian Williamson North West Development Office (DfC), Kieran Thompson Community Safety Warden PCSP, Eileen Best First Housing, John Bannon City Centre NPT, and William Ferguson DCSDC Streetscape. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) : Purple Flag.

"This award is a testament to the

consistent hard work, innovation, and collaboration across our city to ensure that the evening and night-time economy remains safe, vibrant, and welcoming to all.

“The Purple Flag is more than just a symbol – it reflects a shared commitment among partners, including local businesses, statutory agencies, and the community, to deliver a well-managed and enjoyable city centre experience.

“As Co-Ordinator, I’m extremely thankful to the North West Development Office of Department for Communities (DfC) for their continued funding, which helps deliver the application. I’m really proud to work alongside so many dedicated stakeholders who play a vital role in keeping our city centre thriving after dark. This continued recognition is proof that our collective efforts are making a real and lasting impact.”

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said “I want to congratulate everyone who has contributed to the city retaining its Purple Flag status for the 14th consecutive year. This sends a message that the city continues to offer a diverse, safe and entertaining nightlife and contributes to achieving a thriving and successful local economy.

"The funding provided by my department enables CCI to deliver a wide range of city centre management services and I would like to thank them for all the work that goes into co-ordinating the Purple Flag application and accreditation process”.

Key successes in Derry’s submission include; the fantastic demonstration of a collaborative approach, integrating new members like police officers and business managers to strengthen community ties and Purple Flag awareness; Best Kept Large Urban Centre and confirmation of new funding that will see the delivery of a major community space project.

Jim Roddy, City Centre Manager and Chief Executive of the City Centre Initiative, said “Securing the Purple Flag for the 14th year is a fantastic endorsement of the strength of our partnerships and the collective pride we take in our city.

“This recognition comes at a time when major investment is being made into the city centre, with projects such as the City Deal, the Inner Walled City Public Realm works, essential sewer improvements by NI Water, improvements by Northern Ireland Electricity and most recently the acquisition with intention to regenerate the Austin’s Building by the Inner-City Trust. These projects are not only enhancing the look and feel of the city but are also laying the groundwork for future growth by increasing building capacity and supporting the long-term sustainability of our city centre.

“Together, these efforts show that Derry is a city planning for the future—creating a safe, attractive, and vibrant environment for residents, businesses, and visitors alike.”

Derry City and Strabane PSNI Chief Inspector Luke Moyne said: "We are delighted the city has again secured Purple Flag being recognised for its safe, welcoming, and well-managed night-time economy.

“It’s crucial people who live and work here feel safe, and people feel welcome when they visit and, as a Police Service, we’re committed to doing all we can, and play our part in creating a safe

environment for everyone.

“Securing Purple Flag status is recognition of the hard work that goes on by everyone involved to make the city and its night-time economy safe, creating a vibrant, well-managed and positive

experience for residents and visitors. Policing in partnership plays a vital role and we’ll continue to do this to ensure the safety and wellbeing of local residents and the city’s visitors.”

Jim Roddy further added “Our evening and night time economy continues to thrive locally and all businesses, services, charities and voluntary groups that operate within it play a central role in

achieving Purple Flag, alongside the city centre support team including; Derry City and Strabane District Council’s cleansing team, the PSNI, PCSP Community Safety Wardens, Foyle Search and Rescue, First Housing Support, CCTV, NIAS, NIFRS, Translink, NW Taxi Proprietors, Visit Derry and the Foyle Haven in keeping our city centre safe, clean and vibrant throughout the year. I’d like to congratulate them all and our Purple Flag Coordinator, Ceara on this amazing accomplishment.”

There are 90 Purple Flag destinations around the globe across the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Malta, New Zealand and Australia.

This includes world renowned tourist destinations to small market towns. Purple Flag has represented the gold standard of evening and nighttime economy management for nearly 15 years.

For further details on Derry’s Purple Flag status, which is supported by the Department for Communities, visit http://www.cciderry-londonderry.com/purpleFlag