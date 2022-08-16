Derry Rose Áine Morrison celebrates launch of the RTÉ Rose of Tralee International Festival
Derry Rose Áine Morrison joined host Dáithí Ó Sé and her fellow Roses for the launch of the RTÉ Rose of Tralee International Festival, which will be back on screens on Monday 22 August.
For the first time since 2019, all 33 International Roses were introduced for the first time ahead of this year’s 2022 Rose of Tralee broadcast on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player. This year will mark Dáithí’s eleventh year presenting the show and he and the 2022 International Roses were in celebratory form on Tuesday at Sandymount Beach, Dublin before their journey to Tralee.
The Rose of Tralee International Festival will also celebrate its sixty-first year and interviews with the 33 International Roses will be broadcast live from the Kerry Sports Academy in Tralee, Co Kerry, for the very first time, at 8pm on Monday 22 and Tuesday 23 August on RTÉ One with a break for the Nine News.
Speaking at the event, Host Dáithí Ó Sé said: “I am really excited that the Rose of Tralee International Festival returns this year, I think we all really missed it. I do feel like it’s another sign of things getting back to normal. I am looking forward to meeting the incredible 33 International Roses.
“I also cannot wait to go back to Tralee to see everyone take to the streets on Saturday night and presenting the shows on Monday and Tuesday where we will have a few surprises up our sleeves as well when it comes to the party pieces.”
The Rose of Tralee will be available to watch for free, live and on-demand by audiences in Ireland and around the world on RTÉ Player.
The 33 International Roses represent the Irish diaspora worldwide including, centres in Ireland, Britain, United States, Canada, Australia and the Middle East.
Aine, from the city, recently told the Journal how she has always watched the show and ‘thinking ‘I want to be one of those girls’ and now I am going to be one of those girls. It’s just amazing and I’m so buzzing for it.’
She added: “I’m so proud to represent Derry, I love this city so much.”
